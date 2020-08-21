Fred Itua, Abuja

Leaders of Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over attempts by some persons to undermine efforts of the state government in restoring peace to the area, following a series of face-off over land ownership.

The traditional ruler, Mike Nnukwu, who signed the protest letter, said those involved in land deal were “engaging in subcutaneous negotiations and agreements for compensation over the said land.”

He said the land in question is subject of court litigation in Suits No: E/419/2019, E/871/2019, E/1081/2019, E/263/2020, among others, especially Suit No E/1081/2019.

He urged the governor to allow the rule of law to prevail and use his office to ensure every resident of the state is protected.

In another development, leaders of Amaechi Uwani Awkunanaw community in the council have also called on Governor Ugwuanyi over attempts by developers to scuttle the peaceful occupation of their ancestral home lands and farmlands.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Orji Obasi said those behind the sinister move are instituting negotiations and agreements for compensation over the said land.