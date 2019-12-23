Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Elders of Allah/Onugwa community in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State have cried out to the state government, police, Department of State Services (DSS), the army and other security agencies to intervene in the crisis involving their community and its neighbour, Odekpe.

Both communities have been engaged in an age-long battle over a piece of land, which has resulted to loss of lives and property. The latest fight involving them took more dangerous dimension recently as warlords invaded Allah/Onugwa and wreaked havoc.

A petition endorsed by Chief Paul Onubi and Chief Sunday Egwuemi, which was addressed to the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, the elders lamented that they have fled their community to a neighbouring town in Kogi State where they are currently taking refuge.

In the complaint letter, the residents begged for the deployment of security personnel to their place so that their fleeing brethren could return home.

According to the petition, “Allah/Onugwa people are brutally murdered on daily basis. We live at the mercy of God without government’s intervention.”

They, therefore, asked the authorities to intervene as “we urgently need the presence of security and armed law enforcement agencies.”