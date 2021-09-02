From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have arrested a 45 year old woman simply identified as Mrs Folasade for allegedly killing her tenant, Mrs Omolola Oladipupo during a scuffle in the kitchen.

Folasade, it was gathered is the landlady of a house on Taotao Street location at Lotogbe in Ondo State, where the deceased resided.

The suspect was said to have hit the deceased on the head during an argument that ensued between them, leading to her death.

The suspect and the deceased, it was gathered were always having disagreements, but the latest incident turned fatal after the suspect accused Omolola of walking across her pot in the kitchen.

The deceased’s husband, Mr Ikudabo Oladipupo, who described the incident as unfortunate, said after the fight, his wife was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

He said “I was inside the room when I heard the voice of my wife and our landlady. I heard my wife saying she wanted to pass and that the landlady should move her pot away from the pathway to the kitchen, but my landlady said she would not move the pot.

“She told my wife to pass somewhere else. So, as my wife wanted to pass by the side of the pot, my landlady held her and pushed her away.

“Before I would come out of the house, my landlady had pushed my wife on the floor. When I saw her condition, I quickly rushed her to a hospital where she was confirmed dead”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had commenced on the matter.