Daughter of a Lagos Landlady has allegedly beaten a male tenant to death over payment of electricity bill at their resident in the state.

Identified as Ms Tina Essi, the suspect was promptly arrested by the Police for alleged murder of Christian Akparie,49, of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu area of the State.

According to the spokesman of the Nigeria Police, Lagos state command, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) preliminary investigation revealed that on January 31 , argument, over the payment of electricity bill, ensued between the Landlady’s daughter, Ms Tina Essi and the deceased, both of the same address, which led to a fight.

The PPRO said :”After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains, unfortunately, on Saturday February 6, at about 7am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba ,for thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling off her feet at SCIID.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State command CP Hakeem Odumosu, has however, urged the relatives of the deceased to remain calm as the command will do the needful to have justice done in the matter. The police boss also appealed to Lagos residents to always manage their differences and conflicts with maturity and seek police intervention where necessary to avoid untimely deaths and running into troubles”

