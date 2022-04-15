By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A 65-year-old landlord, Samuel Adekoya, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police command for child abuse and physically molesting 11 years old twins brothers: Taiwo Enoch Olishe and Kehinde Emmanuel Olishe.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ijebu Ode Area Command, by the twins’ mother, Gbenisola Olishe, who reported that, while she was away on her business, she received a phone call from a good Samaritan, who informed her that her landlord tied her twins’ hands and legs like goat and dragging them on the ground with the rope after beaten them with cable wire. The suspect was also video recording the cruel act while the landlord was carrying out the inhuman act.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the twins sustained varying degrees of body injuries as a result of the wicked act melted on them by the landlord.

‘Upon the report, the Area commander, Ijebu Ode, ACP Adeniyi Omosanyin, detailed some policemen to the scene, where the two boys who were met tied down on both legs and hands were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

‘The suspect who happened to be the landlord of the victims’ parents was promptly arrested and taken to the station.

‘On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that he was informed that one of the twins excreted within the compound despite his warning that the compound must be kept clean always. When asked to take the policemen to where the excreta was, he said the boy has already washed it. One of the twins is currently on admission at Ijebu Ode General Hospital due to an injury he sustained while he was being dragged on the ground by the suspect.’

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the case be thoroughly investigated and that the suspect must be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

