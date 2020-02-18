Judex Okoro, Calabar

Crisis is brewing in Cross River communities between landlord communities and management of Wilmar Palm Oil Company over the introduction of anti-labour practices by the latter.

Leaders of the communities, comprising traditional rulers, youths, ex-workers and women, have raised the alarm over alleged environmental pollution and exploitation of workers, especially women, by the oil palm multinational, Wilmar PZ.

The landlord communities of Betem, Ibogo, Mbarakom and several others in Akamkpa and Biase Akamkpa and Biase have maintained that the policies of the oil palm giant are unfriendly and slavish, antithetical to labour laws. Before now, the communities have been at loggerheads with the palm oil giant over its inability to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with them.

Wilmar, a subsidiary of PZ, has developed about 26, 500 hectres of palm estates, following a successful privatization exercise during former Governor Liyel Imoke’s tenure in 2012.

No doubt, Wilmar has so far changed the narrative of oil palm cultivation in the state with the establishment of over 25,000 hectares of high-yielding oil palm trees, a processing plant, staff quarters, power plant and several other investments in the communities, including staff strength of at least 2,000.

The company, which took over the estates in 2012, has replanted new palms in the old South Eastern Oil Palm estates of Calaro, Ibiaye, Kwa Falls and the Obasanjo Farms and has started production.

But hardly had the company kicked off production than aggrieved serving and former workers of Mbarakom in Akamkpa council and Betem in Biase visited the House of Assembly recently to protest against what they described as ‘obnoxious laws’ of the company.

Some of the grievances raised before the House of Assembly Joint Committee of Lands, Housing/New Cities Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources were: slave labour, no maternity leave for women, conveying of pregnant women and other workers in an open tractor on dusty plantation roads, no MoU, and destruction of farmlands in its host communities, especially in Ibogo.

Some of the staff of the organization complained bitterly about the activities of the company particularly as it relates to women and the refusal of the company to assist staff who were involved in accident and the prohibition of staff union in the establishment.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the affected staff, Philip Okon Abang, said he had an accident on June 10, 2019, while working for the company, but was abandoned at the hospital in Calabar just as the company failed to pick up the hospital bill, “I have spent N2.3m on medical expenses.”

Philip, who broke his leg in the course of working in the plantation, said: “Since then, there is no salary neither do they have time for me. I’ve written to them to pay me but no positive response almost eight months now. I am finding it difficult to fend for myself and also feed my family. They have not sacked me and yet they stopped paying me.”

Lamenting, the union leader, Itojong Anthony Bassey, an indigene of Mbarakom, said: “I have been working with Willmar for over seven years. We have about 3,000 workers in the plantation. The company has a standard operating procedure, and none of the workers has been given a copy of the SOP to study and understand what this entails.

“The workers have not been earning well and we have recorded a good number of deaths, including pregnant women, and in such instances the company pays compensation of just N50,000. Besides, they are against workers in the plantation forming a union. One the workers, 63, who tried to express the concerns of the other workers was dismissed and his properties thrown out of the company, thereby rendering him homeless.

“So, Willmar has caused a lot of problems in our community and we want the government to come down and reason with us because the people are dying. During the old minimum wage structure, they were paying us N44 per day and now the Nigerian government has said they should pay the new minimum wage, how are they going to negotiate this new wage, because we don’t have a union?”

Also lamenting, another a dismissed staff, Patience Edet, said: “I was dismissed for notifying the state House of Assembly of the plight of workers in the factory,” and since she joined the company in 2012, no pregnant staff of the plantation has been allowed to go on leave.

“I can tell you that there is nothing like maternity leave for women and pregnant women have been entering tractors to work and many of them have died with their unborn babies. As for leave allowance, there is nothing like that for plantation workers. We have nobody to speak on our behalf nor listen to our problems.

“Since 2012, about 50 pregnant women have died and the company has not done anything for them. We want government to help us, talk to the company and let them give workers all entitlements as enshrined in the laws of the country,” she said.

On his part, the spokesman of the Ntufam Council of Mbarakom Group of Villages, Chief Itita Offiong Jacob, the communities want implementation of the MoU, disclosing that when they wrote to the ENC in Enugu in 1953 to come and take the virgin lands for the purpose of agriculture and they had a valid MoU, but now the reverse is the case.

Appealing to the protesting communities, member representing Akamkpa 2 State Constituency and chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Charles Ekpe, said the House would mediate in the crisis and ensure amicable coexistence.

Ekpe said: “There have been complaints from the workers of Wilmar and the landlord communities. So, we had a meeting with them at the Assembly and we decided to come here and see things for ourselves.

“From our interface with all the stakeholders particularly Wilmar, they have given us assurance that though they cannot address all the issues at one but all the grievances by the workers will be addressed in due course.

“All the concerns expressed by the workers have been put to the company and we will go back to the workers and the communities because the problem is basically lack of communication,” he said.

But the National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) in Cross River has dissociated itself from the worker’s protest, describing the allegations that about 50 pregnant women had died while working for PZ Wilmar in Biase Plantation and EYOP Industries Limited since 2012 as unfounded.