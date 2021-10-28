From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A property company, Bliss Multinational Perfections Company Limited, has dragged the Bayelsa State Government and the Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board (BSPPDB) to court over the 14-days demolition notice handed to it over its property located at Ambassador Otiotio junction, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

Also included as a second respondent is the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Biriyai Dambo.

The multimillion naira property currently houses the headquarters of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative society which had been embattled over failed repayment plans for members and investors in the corporative running into several millions of naira.

The Bliss Multinational Perfections Company Limited in its statement of claim and writ of summons before the State High Court in Yenagoa stated that the land on which the property is located at the Otiotio junction along the Mbiama/Yenagoa road in Yenizue-Gene community in Yenagoa Local Government Area was acquired in September 2014 and a deed of assignment was made between its company and that of the vendor’s company.

According to the claimant after the purchase, it applied for a certificate of occupancy of the land which was also granted.

It said it was granted consent certificate prior to that, it had already been given implementation/construction permit by the office of the 3rd defendant which made it commence its head office project and subsequently got the development plan approval.

‘That at the conclusion of the project, the office of the 3rd respondent wrote a letter to the applicant congratulating it on the successful completion of the project using best practices quality building materials and qualified personnel. That at every material time when construction of the applicant’s head office was ongoing inspection was conducted by an agent.

‘The said implementation permit as well as the development plan approval gotten from the 3rd respondents’ office are hereby pleaded and shall be founded upon at the hearing on the matter.’

The company also claimed that they were however surprised that the 3rdrespondent who is an agency of the 1st respondent (Bayelsa Government) has pasted a removal/demolition notice on the head office of the claimant despite all the other documents mentioned.

The company, in its Motion on Notice, is however seeking an order restraining the 3rd respondent, Bayelsa Physical Planning and Development Board, their agents, assigns and any other persons working for or on behalf of them from removing/demolishing the head office of the applicant.

Investigations revealed that the face-off between the BSPPDB and the landlord is linked to the failed investments in the Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative society with millions of investors including those of senior government officials allegedly trapped.

