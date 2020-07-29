Merit Ibe

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that it has not designated landlords as collection agents for stamps duty charges from tenants.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who made the clarification in a webinar also noted that the charges will not be collected in arrears from tenants.

According to him, this is part of the planned stamp duty palliative for tenants, noting that the Service was working towards in view of the current economic realities occasioned by COVID-19.

Allaying fears that stamp duty would lead to rent increases, Nami said “stamp duty should not make any landlord increase his or her rent because it is not paid by the landlord. Landlords are not our collecting agents. It is the responsibility of the tenant to pay stamp duty and you don’t have to give it to your landlord.

As a tenant, calculate 0.78 per cent of your rent and pay that fraction at the FIRS office nearest to you or at your bank. You should then fix the stamp duty imprimatur on the tenancy agreement before you sign it with your landlord. It is as simple as that.”