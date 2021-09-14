From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The police in Ondo State have apprehended a middle aged man, Samuel Omojola for allegedly killing his father’s tenant following a long-standing rent dispute.

Omojola was said to have hit the tenant with a plank on his head during a fight between him and the landlord at his Oke ijebu residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It was gathered that the landlord’s son alleged the tenant of insulting his father over the rent issue, which led to argument between the two and degenerated into a fight.

The landlord was said to have called his son who rushed home and hit the deceased with plank on the head without knowing the cause of the disagreement between his dad and the tenant.

It was learnt that some people mobilized to the house of the landlord immediately the death of the victim was announced and attempted setting it ablaze.

It however took the timely intervention of dispatch homicides detectives from Ijapo police station who prevented them from razing down the building.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ijapo division reportedly drafted a team of detectives to the scene of the crime where the suspect was arrested and calm the nerves of the angry mob.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID for further investigation.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) were not successful.

