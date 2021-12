A 30-year-old landlord’s son, Nurudeen Adegboyega, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a tenant with a bottle.

The police charged Adegboyega, who resides in Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State, with assault.

The defendant committed the offence on Oct. 2 at 9:00 a.m., in his residence; the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court.

She said that the defendant assaulted one Mr Lukmon Tanimowo, by stabbing him with a bottle over an unpaid rent.

“An argument ensued between the parties over rent, the defendant picked a bottle and started stabbing the complainant all over his body.

“Adegboyega stopped the act when he saw blood gushing out from the complainant’s body.

“Other co-tenants quickly rushed the complainant to the hospital to save his life.”

Edeme said that the case was reported to the police which led to the arrest of the defendant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offence contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years’ jail term for assault.

Following his not-guilty plea, the magistrate, Mrs O.A Dirisu, released him on a N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Dirisu said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Jan. 12, 2022. (NAN)

