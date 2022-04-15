A landowner, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, in the Awowaya area of Ajah, Lagos State, has sent a Save-our-souls to the Federal and Lagos State governments to save him from alleged planned forceful land grabbing by Mrs. Edith Ude

Alatoye had petitioned the State Commissioner of Police and the General Officer Commanding 81 Division over soldiers’ invasion of his building site and subsequent harassment of workers.

The petition was filed by the BADR M. B & CO and addressed to the two senior officers in February and March, respectively, stating that on February 12, military officers in their numbers invaded the construction site of Alhaji Azeez and arrested workers, took them to Ude’s house and brutalised them.

“This was after the soldiers had allegedly pulled down the fence of the building measuring about 2.160 feet on one side. Mrs. Edith Ude falsely imprisoned them, to mercilessly torture and beat them black and blue without stating what offence they committed,” he stated.

Alatoye is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the officers stationed on his land, removal of the signboard erected on his land, payment for the destroyed property and payment for the hospital bill of the tortured workers.