From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A massive landslide has destroyed seven buildings in Obogoro community situated along the Ikoli River in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The incident which occurred over the weekend has thrown the community into mourning.

Obogoro community had sent several Save- our- Soul (SOS) letters to the state government for immediate action to save the community.

The deputy paramount ruler, His Highness Gwegwe Righteous Diemeze disclosed that on Saturday, the landslide first claimed five houses while two more houses were claimed on Sunday.

The monarch who lamented that the hopes of the community that help would come when Governor Douye Diri visited few months ago to see the state of erosion, has been dashed since nothing positive had come from the government side.

Diemeze once again draw attention of the federal and state governments to the plight of Obogoro community stressing that they were at the brink of extinction.

Recently, representatives of the community were at the National Assembly to appear before the federal lawmakers to plead their case for intervention. Sources said some residents were considering relocating because they had been left to their fate.

Previous landslides had claimed the National Youth Service Corps members’ lodge (Corper’s lodge) and the community primary school, including headmaster’s quarters. The football field and several classrooms have also been washed into the Ikoli River.

It was also learnt that since St. Paul’s Primary School, located in Famgbe, a neighbouring community, that would have served as an alternative for pupils has long been washed into the river, children from Obogoro were now being forced to travel far to acquire basic education.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.