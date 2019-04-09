Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A major landslide has occurred in Odi, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, destroying houses in the community.

Community sources said the landslide, believed to have been caused by water erosion, occurred on Sunday, and has thrown the community into mourning because of the houses and property that have been destroyed.

Investigations revealed that the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Tonye Emmanuel Isenah, who incidentally hails from the community, has briefed relevant authorities in the state over the incident.

Isenah, during his visit, was said to have been jolted by the level of damage caused by the landslide which has left many people homeless. He called on the federal and state governments, through the federal and state ministries of environment and other relevant government agencies, to come to the aid of the people who have lost property.

A source in the community, who pleaded anonymity, said the saving grace was the landslide did not occur when people were sleeping, as it would have been more disastrous.

“It is one of the many challenges faced by riverine communities. It started at about 7:00a.m as earth tremor, and two hours later, the ground gave way, causing the houses to collapse. Thank God no life was lost,” the source said.

Wenipire Digifa, also from the community, expressed sadness over the incident which he also blamed on water erosion, which is posing a big threat to the community.