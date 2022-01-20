LandWey Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate developers, has been among the country’s best places to work.

This certification was recently issued by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

LandWey bagged the prestigious certification after surpassing the minimum threshold of 65 per cent average Trust Index Score. According to a poll conducted by the AIS Workplace Stress Survey, workers are often burned out or stressed by their work and this has a significant effect on their output at work.

Reacting to the development, group managing director, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, called for the creation of conducive working environments in Nigeria for employees to perform better at their jobs.

Olawale said, “Most employers and even employees often battle the fear that the bigger a company grows, the more difficult it becomes to work in, especially in a fast-paced and competitive environment like ours in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This is why, at LandWey, we encourage healthy competition, reward great performance and support all our employees in their pursuit of excellence and this honour is a testament to this fact.”

Chief operations officer of LandWey, Seun Eyitayo, while expressing excitement at the latest feat of the organisation, called on employers to improve the environment within the workplace for better employee output.

He said, “We are in the business of producing the right workforce by creating a healthy environment that enables growth and productivity, invariably improving the real estate sector and the economy at large.”