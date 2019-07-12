LandWey Investment Limited, one of the most innovative real estate companies in Nigeria, is collaborating with PiggyVest, an online savings & investing platform in Nigeria to ease the process of land acquisition for interested Nigerians .

The partnership, which will create entry paths for virtually any Nigerian within low and medium-income brackets to actualise their dreams of premium land ownership through stressless process.

Speaking on the innovation, Mr. Olawale Ayilara, CEO/Founder, LandWey Investment Limited, said land as well as home ownership is a dream most Nigerians share, but seeing the low ownership rate in Nigeria, there is a major housing deficit to be bridged.

According to him, the major issues that bring about this low rate include the high cost of securing land, registering the land obtaining title. Other things, he said are obstacles to ownership of homes for Nigerians include, inadequate access to finance, slow administrative procedures and the fledgling state of the mortgage finance industry in Nigeria with loan repayment costs remaining prohibitively high. This scheme will bring relief and succour to many Nigerians looking to own land and build their dream homes. We cannot talk about bridging the housing deficit in Nigeria without talking about accessibility and affordability. Accessibility is key and central to the conversation to make land ownership for Nigerians an attainable dream regardless of their income levels, “he said.

Ayilara said that because people save for several reasons, there is a trusted platform such as Piggyvest where people can take little steps and buy into real estate as either an investment or to be built in future. “There has also been huge demand for land in fractions, so with a platform like Piggyvest, one has a veritable opportunity of owning a genuine property 100 per cent,” he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, the CEO of PiggyVest Somtochukwu Ifezue explained that the initiative is a remarkable partnership with LandWey.

“As the two brands have come together to ensure everyone and especially young people can own a piece of land, the job will be lessened for for those interested in owning their property. The initiative creates entry paths for virtually any Nigerian within low and medium-income brackets to actualise their dream of premium land ownership.

“By means of a saving scheme with PiggyVest, subscribers can begin their journey to land ownership, by making per square metre payments for their land. After having made payments worth a minimum of a 300 square metre lot, one could be allowed to develop his property…”