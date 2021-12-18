From Gyang Bere, Jos

Zonal Director North Central Civil Societies Organizations (CLO), Comrade Steve Aluko has urged Governor Simon Lalong to recognize Hon. Joshua Ubandoma as Executive Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area and stop Barr. Bitrus Rimven from parading himself after he was sacked twice by Plateau State High Court.

Comrade Aluko stated this on Saturday while reacting to series of Court cases that thwarted the mandate of Barr. Rimven as Chairman of Lalong North Local Government Area.

He urged the Governor to end the impunity being perpetrated by Barr. Rimven who have been barred by the court from parading himself as Chairman of the council.

He expressed dismay over Lalong’s attitudes that emboldened Rimven to continue to perpetrate impunity by going to office and to carry out legal functions.

Aluko recalled that on the 2nd November, 2021, Barr. Rimven met his waterloo when Justice Ishaku Kunda of the Plateau State High Court in a judgement ordered for the re-instatement of Hon. Joshua Ubandoma of the PDP as chairman of Langtang North, citing that his tenure is yet to elapsed when the October 9 Council election was conducted in the area.

The Court also pronounced that Rimven who was sworn in by Governor Lalong should vacate the office and stop parading himself for any reason as the executive chairman of Langtang North local government council henceforth.

He noted that Plateau State High Court sitting in Langtang North also nullified the Primary election of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) that produced Barr. Bitrus Zulfa Rimven as candidate of the party during the October 9, 2021 council election.

Hon. Nankar Shagaya, who failed aggrieved during the party primaries, contested the outcome of the party through a court order seeking for the unification of the primaries for lack of due process.

In a judgement delivered last Monday, Justice Sashet said the nomination of the 2nd defendant (Barr. Bitrus Rimven Zulfa) by the 1 defendant to the 6 defendant is nullified adding that, the election, conducted on 9/10/2021 is also nullified.

Justice Sashet further said the 6th defendant (PLASIEC) is ordered to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the 2nd defendant and the 2nd defendant (Zulfa Rimven) should stop parading himself as the Chairman of Langtang North LGA.

Aluko urged Lalong to stop exhibiting the culture of impunity, abuse of power which shows his lack of adherence to the tenant of democratic practice.

He said, ” As a civilian government and a trained lawyer, governor Lalong should have respect to the rule of law which is the hallmark of democracy.

“If any thing goes wrong in Langtang North local government, Governor Lalong should be held responsible for it. It show that the government is inciting the people to violence even after court have several times nullified the primaries and the election that produced Barr. Bitrus Zulfa of the APC.” He stated.