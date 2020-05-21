Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Langtang North Local Government Council, Hon. Ventim Black Tyem has suspended General Jeremiah Useni’s Caretaker Committee members of the party who mischievously constituted themselves into Local Government Excos.

He described the group as not only illegal but unfounded and urged them to appear before the disciplinary committee set up to investigate erring members of the party.

Hon. Tyem In an interview with Journalists in Jos said the decision to suspend the illegal caretaker committee Excos was taken during the Langtang North Local Government Party Executive meeting where a reconciliation and disciplinary committees where set up.

He said “After carefully scrutinizing the scenario of the breach of party code of conduct, the LGA executive committee of the party unanimously resolved on the suspension of a factional group, led by Mr. Nankpak Nimmyel as Chairman.

“The LGA party Executive committee emphasized on the supremacy of the party’s constitution which accordingly serves as a guide to party activities.

“But we have several channels in which the aggrieved members of the party can ventilate their anger, you can’t sit in your bedroom and constitute Caretaker Committee for a party like PDP that has acceptability across the state.

“We had dragged the illegal caretaker Committee before the Divisional Police and they confirmed that it is General Jeremiah Useni Rtd, former Governorship candidate of PDP that sponsored them, we are interested in making peace in the party but those who are bent on dividing the party will be discipline.”

Hon. Tyem said they were elected during the party’s Congress in accordance to the guideline set up by the National Secretariat of the party and they were duly sworn-in as PDP party Executives of Langtang North Local Government Council.

He described the Nankpak Nimmyel led Caretaker Committee as group of rascals who mischievously constituted themselves as party Excos and urged them to appear with immediate effect to the disciplinary committee.

Hon. Tyem said the reconciliation Committee is headed by Kefas Kumdang Dashe with eight others, while the five man disciplinary committee headed by Nanman Takbal was to bring the aggrieved members of the party together with a view to resolve all differences and take back power in 2023.