Akinsola Omidire

In Yorubaland, broom isn’t used only for sweeping rubbish out of dwelling places or places of importance. Comrade Olanrewaju Oloruntosin, the Assistant Chief Museum Education Officer at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, told Daily Sun of its multiple significations.

“The broom is so significant to Yoruba in that it is a searchlight beam to the daily activities and future endeavours of the Yoruba and a tool in the act of divination,” he began. “For instance, in the religious worship of Orisha Obaluaye, who is the spirit of the earth and strongly associated with infectious diseases and healing.

“He cures ailments referred to as the ‘Wrath of the supreme god’, because he punishes people for their transgressions and uses the broom for purification. It is also used as shrine doors in most ritual places (Ojubo). What this mean is that it is a no- go area to non-initiates. It is also a weapon of warfare used recently during the Ife-Modakeke war in Osun State, but used way back for slaughtering opponent.

“Charmed broom is also hanged at the back of the door of a building among the Yoruba for protection and security device against robbery and theft. The moment you gain access into the premises, going out with the stolen items becomes difficult, and the thief will pick the broom and begin to sweep till the residents or owners appear.

“It also symbolises power and authority in Yorubaland, riddles, oneness of purposes and for dispute resolution. The broom is also associated with Obalua-aye which afflicts people with chickenpox. The moment it is observed that it has affected one person in a house, it is advisable to stop sweeping the house with broom, and, right away, residents take their brooms outside the house to forestall its spread. It is also use for purification, sanitising the land and in the deliverance of demon-possessed persons like witchcraft evil spirit among others.

“The broom also symbolises unity of people, oneness and camaraderie among Yoruba, basically the art of divination, and used by Ogboni secret cult members, just as it is also used as an Aroko (message of peace between two warring communities), indicating no more war; it is time to be united and bound together as a broom; while, if a strand is sent to a community on the contrary, it signifies war.

“It’s also used to cast spell called magun on promiscuous women. It’s usually done with a stick of broom with other materials with incantation, kept at the entrance where she resides without her knowledge. The moment she crosses it, it becomes potent on her body and, if after even days, she did not have sexual intercourse with a man, she will die.”