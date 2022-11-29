From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) on Tuesday evening condemned in strong terms the suspected assassination of the Kaura Local Government Labour Party Woman Leader, Mrs. Victoria Chintex at her residence on Monday night, leaving her husband with serious injuries.

The Kaduna-based non-governmental organisation in a State by its Acting Executive Director, Hannatu Hauwan described the development as painful and unfortunate.

“LANW is sad about this turn of affairs and although the motive of this assassination is unclear, LANW condemns it in its totality especially as the deceased was known for her active role in politics and the killing of only the deceased may infer it was politically motivated.

We sincerely express our heartfelt condolences to the family, Kaura LGA and Kaduna State on this loss.

“This incident is coming at this period of the 16 days of activism on violence against women and girls when globally activists draw attention to the negative impact of gender-based violence of which violence against women in politics constitutes one of the inhibiting factors for women’s active participation in politics in Nigeria.

“The case of the killing of Mrs. Salome Abuh during the 2019 Kogi gubernatorial elections is still fresh in our minds.

“It is on this note that LANW calls on all female candidates and politicians not to be discouraged in participating in the electoral process and to report any threats or suspicious actions to lawful agencies if the wide gap of women representation in politics and governance must be reduced.

“This is also a wakeup call for the government to fulfill its commitment at the national, regional and international levels to take proactive steps to protect women against all forms of violence and discriminatory practices.

“LANW calls on security agencies not to leave any stones unturned towards identifying the perpetrators of this dastardly act and bringing them to book to serve as deterrents to other like-minded criminals or their masterminds.

“LANW urges all political parties to conduct their campaigns without the use of force or intimidation. In the spirit of the 16 days campaign UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls. Stop killing women in politics”, she added.