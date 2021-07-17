By Romanus Okoye

League of Anambra Professionals [LAP] has expressed shock and disappointment over the conspicuous absence of Anambra State senators during the passage of the just amended electoral bill. LAP blamed the lacklustre attitude of the senators to their responsibilities as the cause of violence that almost engulfed the southeast.

In an address issued by President, the League of Anambra Professionals ( LAP) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chijioke Okoli, the association stated that it was a paralysing shock, “That you and the other Senators from our state were absent during the momentous vote in the Senate on the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

“Please be put on notice that LAP shall put you to task before the Anambra State people/electorate. You must account for this egregious dereliction of duty, if not now then in the near future.

“It is axiomatic that it is this kind of leadership disconnect and irresponsibility that helped in providing oxygen for the growth and the nihilistic excesses of IPOB and the youths in our area.

“It beggars belief that the existential socio-political turbulence which has engulfed our land has not taught our political leadership (of which you constitute a prominent part) that the tide has changed irrevocably and it can no longer be business as usual where political representatives represent anything but the interests of the people on whose behalf they are wielding power.”