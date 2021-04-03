By Romanus Okoye

The League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) has condemned the recent attack on Prof. Charles Soludo, the killing of three policemen and kidnap of a serving commissioner in Anambra State.

The association, in a statement signed by its president and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chijioke Okoli said it received with “shock and revulsion” the news of the attack and disruption by armed hoodlums of a stakeholders political gathering convened by Soludo, a leading contender for the Anambra State governorship election slated for later this year.

While describing the incident as most unfortunate development, it commiserated with the families of the slain policemen, the Anambra State Command of the Nigerian Police and the entire police force across the country. Noting that the circumstances, place and timing of the attack smacks of political motivation, it called on all the gubernatorial candidates to publicly denounce the attack and to affirm their subscription to non-violence and politics without bitterness as they go about selling their respective policies