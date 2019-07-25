Emeka Anokwuru

A new fleet management company called Lapel Logistics has been launched in Lagos, Nigeria.

Lapel logistics limited is a fleet management company which offers through its cutting-edge technology, a proper management solution to car owners and individuals who want to invest in the e-hailing transportation business such as Uber, Bolt, Ogataxi, etc.

They provide a working platform for proper management and efficiency of the drivers as well as the cars, while the car owners constantly earn their weekly returns without any hassles.

Mr. Frank Dibia, CEO of Lapel Logistics while addressing newsmen in Lagos said despite the huge success rate of the operations of the e-hailing companies in Nigeria, one of the frequent and recurring problems has been the effective sourcing of suitable drivers and proper management of the cars by the operators. He noted that often late or even non-remittance of the weekly payment by drivers to the car owners occur, adding sometimes, too, the drivers are faced with some challenges such as improper working terms, late or even non-provision of funds for vehicle maintenance and repairs, among others.

Dibia also assured that his company is the solution to all the challenges being experienced by both the drivers and car owners as the company will manage, maintain and supervise the fleets through its platform. He said apart from the fact that they source for the drivers to use the cars on the e-hailing platforms, other benefits include providing a free tracking device for all the cars on their system, health insurance for all their drivers, free periodic servicing of all the cars on their systems, computerised vehicle inspection every month, weekly reports to the car owners on the performance of their cars as well as its functionality and prompt weekly remittance of funds to car owners. Also at the briefing, Mr. Aboaba Opeoluwa, logistics manager, assured of the company’s aim to replace the stress being experienced by the car owners with peace of mind at every point in time. He used the opportunity to encourage Nigerian car-owners who want to earn extra income to bring their vehicles on board the Uber and Bolt system and let Lapel Logistics manage the cars for them. Lapel through its website www.lapellogistics.com offers a wide range of vehicle management solutions, high-quality logistics and comprehensive vehicle tracking systems for car owners who are interested in taking advantage of the money-making opportunity availed by Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing companies in Nigeria.