Job Osazuwa

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), has called for concerted efforts and effective collaborations in overcoming malaria.

At a sensitisation programme in Lagos to mark World Malaria Day on April 25, the Executive Director, Mr. Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, expressed strong belief that this year theme: “Zero Malaria Starts With Me,” was achievable through the collective efforts of every stakeholder- including the vulnerable, health care providers, government and international development bodies.

He said LAPO was committed to empowerment of the poor and the vulnerable by using innovative approaches to provide financial, health and social services to stakeholders in a sustainable manner.

Idowu-Osehobo, in his address delivered by the organisation’s regional manager, Mrs. Vivian Evbotokhai, said the NGO was pleased to be a key stakeholder in promoting the attainment of zero-malaria prevalence in Nigeria.

She said: “Malaria disease has significant impact on national economic development and household income. Malaria constitutes a huge epidemiologic burden in Africa and continues to cripple the economic development in the region. Malaria remains an important cause of morbidity and mortality in Nigeria with all year transmission and 97 per cent of the population at risk.

“Nigeria also accounts for 32 per cent of the global estimate of 655, 000 malaria deaths annually. Malaria victims are mostly pregnant women with their unborn babies and children below the age of five. The disease is responsible for 60 per cent outpatient visits to health facilities, which includes 30 per cent childhood death, 25 per cent of death in children under one year and 11 per cent maternal death in Nigeria.”

The director said malaria was a major cause of increasing household poverty and slow pace to national development, while revealing that the financial loss due to malaria annually was estimated to be about N132 billion in form of treatment costs, prevention, loss of man-hours etc.

He gave assurance that the disease was treatable and could be eradicated.

He said LAPO’s activities for malaria prevention were aimed towards reducing social economic burden of the disease on individuals and members of their households.

At the event, which was held in Igbo-Elerin, in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), the guest speaker, Dr. Adeola Obasanya, listed several ways to prevent malaria, such as: Cleaning the environment; cutting of bushes/grasses, removing puddles, especially during the rainy season and clearing of blocked drainages.

She advised people with general body pain, bitter taste, fever, and weakness to see a doctor at the health centre for proper diagnosis and treatment. She said most people confuse malaria with other ailments and revealed that many illnesses have the same symptoms like malaria.

Evbotokhai stressed that LAPO frown on every death resulting from childbirth and that of infant, which are traceable to malaria scourge.

She, therefore, encouraged pregnant women to register for ante-natal at the nearest hospital for proper medical care as soon as they notice the pregnancy. .

The Baale of the community, HRH, Taofeeq Aina, who attended the event thanked LAPO for bringing the programme to his community.