By Omodele Adigun

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited and Stallion Auto Keke Limited (SAKL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would enable the introduction, distribution and funding of the purchase of the SAKL Bajaj RE250 tricycle product by Nigerians leveraging LAPO’s over 500 branch network, across 34 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and our micro-credit loan disbursement intervention.

Addressing the media during the event, Mrs Faith Osazuwa-Ojo, Executive Director, Operations Division, stated: “As a leading Microfinance bank in Nigeria, we remain committed to our over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households. Our partnership with SAKL underscores an alignment of a common vision of social and economic empowerment through the provision of easy and reliable platforms to actualise the dreams of economic-dependency of an average Nigerian in a sustainable manner”

Representing the Managing Director SAKL Mr. Mandar Ghadje, Bussiness Head, said “Stallion Auto Keke Limited is a leading global player in the tricycle business, the Bajaj RE 250 is super durable with best carriage capacity with aftersales support. Our partnership with LAPO will enable for easy access through loans and distribution across the bank’s branch networks.”

