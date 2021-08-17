By Omodele Adigun

LAPO MfB received a merit award from the Tetiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) in recognition of the bank’s contributions to the development of tetiary education through its diligent remittances of taxes.

In spite of the various socio-economic challenges, LAPO remains faithful to its values of integrity across and this award is a testament to our genuine quest for social and economic empowerment of Nigerian.

We believe strongly that access to quality education is a collective responsibility of both state and non-state actors. LAPO MfB shall continue to impact society in a responsible manner; especially knowing that our tax remittance is directly or indirectly helping to bridge the human capital deficit and contributing to national development.

We enjoin all stakeholders to take advantage of the TETfund tax remittance for the great good.