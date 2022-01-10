From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Langtang North and Langtang South federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar has rejoiced with the new President of Church of Christ of Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo as he takes over the leadership of the Church.

She equally felicitate with the out-gone COCIN President, Rev. Prof. Dachollom Chumang Datiri for successful retirement and completion of his tenure and urged him not to relent in winning more souls for Christ.

Lar in a statement, pray God Almighty to give Rev. Mohzo the wisdom like king Solomon to pilot the affairs of COCIN in a way that will attract many more souls to the Kingdom of God.

“I have the conviction that during your tenure as COCIN President, the Church would witness more landmark spiritual growth and development under your stewardship.”

She assured the new COCIN President of her support and prayers and appealed to all believers especially COCIN members to accord the new President the desired support and cooperation to enable him move the Church to where God wants it to be.

While congratulating the out-gone COCIN President for successful retirement and completion of tenure, Lar reminded Rev. Datiri that there is no retirement in the Lord’s vineyard and admonished him to use his time in retirement and the wealth of experience acquired in the course of ministry to harvest more souls for Christ kingdom.

She pray God to renew Rev. Datiri’s strength and keep him in good health to continue to serve God even in retirement.