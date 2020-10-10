Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital trooped out in large numbers to vote in the ongoing governorship election.

Also, in Owo, home town of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reaidents of the town trooped out in their large number to exercise their franchise.

The residents of Owo defiled the early morning downpour to participate in the election exercise.

Rain had started in Owo as early as 7.00am, but the residents of the town moved to various polling centres notwithstanding the rain.

The election which commenced at 8.00am in many of the polling centres in the state was without respect for COVID 19 protocol as many prospective voters did not use face mask.

At Ijebu-Owo unit 06, ward 2 where Governor Akeredolu is expected to vote, voting strated at 8.00am and all election materials functioned properly.