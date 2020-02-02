Things are looking up for the newly established campus of world-renowned PEFTI Film Institute located at 32, Oyo Road, Coca Cola Area, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Since registration commenced on Monday, January 27, the Ibadan campus of PEFTI, which comes with comfortable hostel facilities, has received a large amount of applications from not only the residents of the city but also its environs. Now, the film institute has set a date for the beginning of lectures, which is April 1, 2020.

The Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga, confirmed this much when he said: “Since registration began on January 27, 2020, we have received a very large amount of applications from people residing in Ibadan and nearby cities. This is because they know PEFTI’s long history of providing classroom and practical field training to enable creative people get high-paying jobs, and or even start their own production companies.”

The PEFTI boss added: “Intending students are advised to hurry to our campus or visit www.pefti.tv and register, as there are limited slots available; especially with the ongoing bonanza on fees which makes it very affordable for all.”

Approved by Federal Ministry of Education, PEFTI offers 2-year National Diploma in Film and TV Production, Performing and Media Arts, and Music Technology; in addition to 3 and 6-month Professional Practical Training in Scriptwriting, Acting and Presentation, Costume and Makeup, Digital Photography, Cinematography, Film Editing, Music, Choreography, Producing and Production Management, and Directing; as well as a wide range of skill acquisition programmes.