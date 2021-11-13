From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Delegates and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State turned out to elect their leadership at the ward congress on Saturday.

Daily Sun observed that the exercise was conducted peacefully across the 147 wards of the state, despite the much-anticipated security risks.

At Galadima and Kayyaye/Matusgi wards under Talata Mafara local governments, the APC ward congress was conducted smoothly, without rancour.

Our correspondent, who observed proceedings at the two wards, reports that party members turned out in large numbers to participate in the ward congress

Similar reports across other wards say party executive members emerged through consensus.

A delegate, Sani Maigadi, from Galadinma ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area, commended Governor Bello Matawalle for ensuring a transparent and rancour-free exercise.

‘This Congress is one of the best so far in the state. We appreciate His Excellency for ensuring a united APC. There was no imposition and the conduct was peaceful,’ he said.

The Women Leader of Galadinma ward, Hajia Husseina Talata Mafara, said APC has emerged as a formidable party since the emergence of Governor Bello as the party leader in the state.

The Sole Administrator, Talata Mafara Local Government Council, Honourable Dahiru Maiyara, commended party members for a rancour-free ward congress across the local government.

Dahiru admonished the newly elected party leaders to be transparent and carry party members in running the affairs of the party.

The congress was conducted under the supervision of the Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Massri led APC national headquarters congress committee.

Addressing members of the party before the commencement of the congress, Masari said ‘the national headquarters of the party has approved the conduct of the congress in Zamfara State.’

