Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria sensational boxer, Larry Ekundayo will defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) European Welterweight title at the Boxchamp Fest 2019 on June 30, at Indoor Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos.

The Boxchamp Fest 2019, a boxing, music and entertainment show, being packaged and promoted by Saleh Gloves Promotion in association with World Class Athletes (WCA) will also see Nigeria and current WBF African Cruiserweight champion, Tony Salam fight for WBO African Cruiserweight title against Bastie Samir of Ghana.

Also on the fight card for the night are some home grown talents such as Riliwan Lawal and Taiwo Olowu among six other boxers that would be fighting for vacant national titles.

The CEO, Saleh Gloves Promotions, Saleh Fawaz, who made the announcements in Lagos at the weekend, said their opponents are been contacted and would be announced to the public when it has been fully arranged.

“We are happy to announce to the public that Nigeria’s Salam and Ekundayo would be fighting their yet to be announced opponents come June 30 here in Lagos Nigeria. So many boxers within their range are contacted as regards the fight night and as soon as we solidify everything we would also make the general public aware of the developments.

“It would be a spectacular of events where boxing would be mixed with entertainment and lots of good security and fun for the family to watch and enjoy,’’ Fawaz said.

CEO of World Class Athletes, Ben Gray, the boxing promoter for Ekundayo said that Nigeria has the capacity to rule the world in boxing.

He said the future is very bright if people can come together and work as a team for the good of the sport.

“I am very proud to work with Ekundayo, we have been together since 2012 and been part of his dream which is to be a world champion and I see him reaching that soon,” Gray said.