Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced plans to host the 2021 Out-of-Home Advertising Conference and Exhibition for stakeholders from September 23-24, 2021 at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island in Lagos.

The highly anticipated event organised with the theme: “Roadmap for the Growth of Signage and Out-of-Home Advertisement Post Covid-19 in Lagos,” will have in attendance key stakeholders in the outdoor advertising business as well as local and international sign exhibitors.

LASAA, in a statement signed by its Managing Director, Prince Adedamola Docemo, said the conference aims to find innovative solutions to issues affecting the outdoor advertising industry since the pandemic started.

He said, “This conference opens opportunity for all advertising stakeholders to come together in search of a new future for outdoor advertising in line with Lagos’ Smart City plans and the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is expected to be the special guest at the event.

Docemo noted that “It will also provide an opportunity for the exchange of ideas, debates and deliberations between representatives from the public and private sectors and key players in the outdoor advertising industry, both locally and internationally.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.