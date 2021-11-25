Lagos State Signage and Advertisment Agency (LASAA), an agency responsible for the control and regulation of advertisement displays in Lagos State, has announced the launch of its 2022 mobile advert stickers.

Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement released in Ikeja yesterday, said the agency would not use the traditional ceremony for this year’s launch, noting that with the launch, “The 2022 mobile advert sticker will be in force effective January 2022, hence the 2021 sticker will become invalid from January 1, 2022 as all mobile advert stickers will expire on December 31, 2021.”

He explained that the launch is “To review and redefine the mobile advert sticker product and use the opportunity to holistically assess the process for better performance.”

Prince Docemo disclosed that the 2022 sticker has been upgraded with a QR code scanner application, which is readable with a simple smartphone. According to him, “The sticker has been enhanced with internal control mechanism, which comes with a hologram-finish and specialised bar codes with serial numbers.”

He said the improved security features of the sticker have anti-counterfeit properties, which run on a robust and secure database platform, an authentication system against fraud.

Prince Docemo explained that this layer of security measure is to ease confirmation and quicken the process of compliance for clients. He added that all branded vehicles state-wide will be easily captured on mobile advert, thereby making the agency’s ability to monitor compliance and enforcement work much easier.

