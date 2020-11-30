Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has unveiled the mobile advert sticker for 2021 in a bid to satisfy its clients and reaffirm its commitment to excellent customer service delivery at all times.

Speaking at the public presentation of the stickers in Lagos recently, Prince Adedamola Docemo, Managing Director of LASAA, said the yearly public presentation of mobile advert stickers was part of a tradition that has helped to ensure a cordial relationship between the agency and its clients.

He said LASAA has always made improvements on the security features of the stickers since its introduction, adding that clients should also expect to see improvements in the 2021 Mobile Advert Sticker being unveiled.

According to him, the 2021 Mobile Advert Sticker has been enhanced with better internal control mechanisms, including a hologram-finish, specialised bar codes and serial numbers readable with only special devices.

He said the anti-counterfeit properties and authentication system of the 2021 Mobile Advert Sticker protects it against fraud and secures it on a database platform.

Prince Docemo said with the upgraded sticker, all branded vehicles statewide would be easily captured for mobile advert permits, thereby making the agency’s monitoring, compliance and enforcement job easier. He said the incidence of fraud will be reduced to the barest minimum and non-compliant vehicles will be easily identified and impounded.

He assured stakeholders that the stickers will be ready within 72 hours after payment is confirmed, adding that all branded vehicles must have their stickers displayed on them.

The Managing Director reminded clients that the agency still operates a no-cash payment policy and so, no teller or receipt will be accepted as proof of payment. He advised clients to desist from patronising agents or touts (middlemen) who parade themselves as representatives whereas the agency does not have any.

“Our enforcement team will commence monitoring from January 2021 to ensure maximum compliance,” he said. He enjoined clients to visit the LASAA head office or any branch office across the state to do business and avoid middlemen, remarking that all fraudsters and their collaborators shall be dealt with, within the ambit of the law.

Commending clients and stakeholders for their compliance and tremendous support over the past years, he assured them that the agencys customer service officers are ready to attend to their enquiries at the head office and in all local government offices across the state.

He noted that the year 2020 has been a challenging one, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic which affected business performance globally, adding that the recent EndSARS protests also brought its fair share of disruption to businesses locally.

“We believe Lagos is already on the path to recovery. I want to thank the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his team for his leadership and support while the disruption lasted. It is our belief that as a resilient city, that Lagos is known for, our businesses will bounce back within the shortest possible time,” Prince Docemo said.