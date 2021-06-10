By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Board of Directors of LASACO Assurance Plc has appointed Razzaq Abiodun, as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the underwriting firm.

The appointment followed by the retirement of former Managing Director, Segun Balogun, who retired from the Company effective May 29, 2021.

The insurer disclosed in a notification signed by its Secretary/Legal adviser, Gertrude Olutekunbi sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

According to LASACO, Abiodun has over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry with technical expertise in claims, reinsurance, underwriting and marketing. He worked for a number of leading insurance companies like the defunct City Union Insurance, Metropolitan Trust Insurance (now Consolidated Hallmark) and WAPIC Insurance Plc, among others.

He joined Lasaco Assurance Plc in 2017 as an Executive Director, Technical and later became Deputy Managing Director Technical. He is an alumnus of the Lagos State University and the Ghana Institute of Professional Studies (GIMPA), where he obtained his Master’s degrees.