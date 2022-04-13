One of the leading players in the insurance sector, Lasaco Assurance Plc, has bagged a high performance rating of A- in the latest ranking of the risk bearing industry. The company, which has made a mark in the brokerage and underwriting business within the last four decades, attained this feat through its discipline and strict adherence to professionalism and creativity with which it has touched many lives and helped indemnify people’s risks in times of loss. International rating agency, GCR, which handed the company a “stable outlook” ranking, said Lasaco’s latest rating was due to its prudence and professional discipline, expressing hope that the latest achievement would spur the company to do more, so that it can continue to experience a steady growth.

The latest rating, according to the agency (which has offices in about 37 countries across Africa, including Nigeria), indicates that Lasaco has strength and competitive position which makes it flexible for positive growth. The award, it added, denoted that the company’s earnings were at an intermediate level while its portfolio is expected to grow as a result of the strategic plans put in place to support growth.

The company has also received ISO Certification in recognition of its high standard of practice in security management. The Certification reflects Lasaco as having put in place tools that would strengthen it across the three Cyber Security pillars of People, Processes and Technology.