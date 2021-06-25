The Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA) has decried illegal developments under powerlines in the state, saying that such activities are in variance with the state’s physical planning law.

In a statement made available to PropertyMart, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Asst. Director, Public Affairs (LASBCA) said “As a way of halting further development of illegal structures under powerlines within the state, the enforcement gangs of LASBCA, stormed Peace Estate in Gbagada area of the state and its environ to serve abatement notices on owners of structures illegally erected under high tension cables.

Speaking on the enforcement exercise at the agency’s headquarters, the General Manager of LABSCA, Gbolahan Oki, said that if the illegal developments are not checked on time, it would pose huge safety threat to residents of the state, distorts the aesthetics of the area and also threaten the security architecture of the area.

He explained that the enforcement initiative to all buildings under powerlines shows that the agency has gone a step further to establish its presence across all strata of built environment in the state,

Oki said, “The Building Planning Law being enforced by LASBCA, does not limit our operations to only removal of distressed, non-conforming and haphazard buildings but also cover shanties and structures under powerlines.

According to him, the agency, following reports from concerned citizens of the state over erection of structures under powerlines and its attendant health hazard to the good people of the state, the agency will swing into action in no time to remove all illegal structures on the pipe lines, under powerlines in the interest of public health and safety of Lagosians.

He however, urged all residents of the state to continue to abide by the provisions of the Lagos State Building Planning Plan in order to achieve the developmental plans of government for the entire state. The Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law prohibit building under the centerline of overhead electricity cables, and should ensure that there should be a reasonable amount of distance between a property and high tension wire. This exercise is just to ensure a sustainable, organised and livable environment for the citizens of the state. The state has zero tolerance for all structures and properties built under high tension cables. During the exercise, not less than 50 structures were issued abatement notices with a directive to vacate the place before the commencement of its removal.