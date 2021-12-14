In celebration of the 2021 Drivers’ Appreciation Day, Lagos State Driver’s Institute (LASDRI) has given a special recognition award to Mr. Williams Udeme, a school bus driver in Greensprings School. Mr. Udeme won the award alongside 24 other professional drivers, out of the thousands of participants across the state.

Speaking after the award event, Greensprings School’s transport manager, Mr. Kolawole Ebenezer, said the award was also for drivers in the school for the safe driving of the students and members of staff.

He said: “I congratulate Mr. Udeme for displaying competence in his field and for his discipline. Like all our drivers, he always follows all the applicable safety rules and regulations. Therefore, this award goes out to all our drivers for keeping our students and members of staff safe at all times.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The drivers’ appreciation award was organized in conjunction with Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS). Participating drivers are expected to be professionals, work for a company that complies with all vehicle documentation, have no accident record, and be of good behaviour to other road users. To win the award, participants went through a computerised driving test, oral interview and eye test.

The award ceremony took place at Eko FM Multipurpose Hall, Agindingbi, Ikeja, with winners coming from the public and private sectors.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .