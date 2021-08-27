Emergency responders in Lagos on Friday averted another fire outbreak in the Ikotun area of the state following pipeline leakages in the area, blaming the incident on the activities of pipeline vandals.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop Igando-Ikotun Road, Igando, it was observed a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline.

“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of Aug. 27.

“Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitisation, public education and awareness is ongoing in the entire community.

“This is to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident,” The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement.

He added that the entire area had become highly vulnerable due to the heavy flow of the highly flammable PMS.

“Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA and LNSC.

“Three fire trucks are currently on ground, while the NNPC maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs. Operations are still ongoing,” he said.(NAN)