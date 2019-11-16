The timely response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and its principal officer has saved property worth millions of naira in Apapa, Lagos, says Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA’s spokesman.

The swift action of the Agency’s Director-General/CEO, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu was kick started from the moment an emergency call came through to his publicly listed phone number.

Oke-Osanyintolu quick answer, Okunbor said, led to the quick deployment of responders to the scene of a fire at the Citibank office at 32, Warehouse Road Apapa.

The fire, which gutted a section of the bank, was reportedly started from the server room as a result of an electrical surge, investigations revealed.

The fire was however combated and quickly curtailed with the use of fire extinguishers from the bank and neighbours before LASEMA emergency responders.

There was no reported loss of life nor injury was at the scene, while physical assessment conducted by the Agency’s response team revealed that the impact and intensity of the fire was not extensive enough to cause any great damage to the building which is said to be structurally intact.

Speaking on the averted disaster, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who thanked local responders for their efforts, praised the management of the bank for being proactive in their procurement, positioning and effective use of fire extinguishers at the bank.

He said that the singular action of the bank went a long way in aiding the quick recovery of the building which saved it from destruction, advising that as the Agency has long been advocating, owners of large properties should endeavor to install appropriate fire extinguishers and, where necessary, fire hydrants.

He concluded by saying that more precautions should be taken, especially as the year comes to a close with attendant festivities.