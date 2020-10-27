The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it is supporting the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) in a concerted effort to restore order and a clean environment in the state following the destruction of business and private premises resulting from the looting and other activities by hijackers of the ENDSARS protests.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the agency worked in Fagba, a suburb of Lagos, which was badly affected by the activities of the looters and violence.

“The agency is supporting clean up efforts, following the total destruction of the Lekki dispatch centre and critical fleet and rescue equipment across the state,” Oke-Osanyintolu said. (NAN)