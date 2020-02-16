LASEMA says it’s has together with other collaborators suspended the search for the body of a man who committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon for the next 48 hours.

According to LASEMA’s head public affairs, Nosa OKUNBOR, the man who allegedly alighted from an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number KSF 426 GB, call cab on the Third Mainland bridge, did so under the guise of trying to relieve himself, but instead committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon on Saturday.

“The suspension of LASEMA activities and those of it’s first responders is coming on the heels of concerted efforts by two separate teams of the agency, it’s collaborators, the newly added Marine Unit and local divers, all in a bid to rescue the adult male that jumped from the Third Mainland bridge into the lagoon, alive,” he explained.