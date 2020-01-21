Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA’s) Marine Unit says it averted what would have been termed first suicide of the year in 2020, when a man, Ikechuwku Ibeh, attempted to end his life by jumping off the Lekki Link Bridge on Admiralty way Lekki phase 1 onTuesday.

According to the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, “the male adult who plunged into the Lagoon at about 16:45hrs was promptly rescued within five minutes of his committing the suicidal act.

“Situation report on the attempted suicide incident at 37 Admiralty way Lekki Phase One revealed an adult male, Ikechuwku Ibeh, aged 36 years who plunged into the lagoon around the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

“Upon interrogation, he lamented that his decision to take his own life was as a result of some financial difficulties, depression and diminished reasons to live.

“However, the victim was counselled out of the act by the staff of LASEMA and eventually rescued from the lagoon by the Sharks Squad alongside LASWA officials.

“The Bravo Unit of LASEMA examined him upon recovery for any signs of fractures and self-inflicted life-threatening injuries and thereafter, he was handed over to policemen at Maroko Police Station for further actions.”