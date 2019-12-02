Fire sparked off by a detached electrical cable underneath the Maryland bridge was put off by LASEMA today.

The fire incident according to on-the-scene investigations by LASEMA Response Team occurred when a “Live” 32KVA electrical cable detached from a PHCN pole.

Results of the team’s on spot assessment showed that impact of the “live” cable after it fell off and dropped on combustible materials (rubber, plastic items, papers etc) resulted in fire outbreak.

According to Nosa Okumbor, Public Affairs Officer of LASEMA, the fire which was combated and put off in record time immediately by LASEMA Response Team and other responders such as the Lagos State and Federal Fire Services, which got to the scene of the incident recorded no injuries, nor casualties.