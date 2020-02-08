The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered wreckage of burnt truck laden with cardboard papers and other combustible materials on 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the side line of the incident in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, the incident happened around 7 p.m on Friday when a truck laden with several bundles/packs of cardboard papers and other combustible materials got burnt and recovered by the LASEMA Response Team on Third Mainland Bridge.