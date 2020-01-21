The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has successfully quelled a fire outbreak at 22, AIT Road, Kola Bus Stop, Alagbado, almost alongside its other ongoing operations.

According to the agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, the “situation report regarding the Kola fire outbreak incident has it that a storey building consisting of 4 flats of 3 bedrooms each was gutted by fire which cause was attributed to an electrical power surge that emanated from the ceiling fan in the living room, which then escalated to other rooms in the affected flat.

“However, no loss of lives nor injuries were recorded at the scene of the fire incident which was curtailed and finally put out by combined efforts of the agency’s Response Team and officers of the Lagos State Fire Service with security support from the Rapid Response Squad.

“In a similar development at LASU/Iyana Iba Bus Stop, LASEMA restored a near explosive situation to normalcy with the quick recovery of an articulated tanker truck conveying Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, which trunk upturned in an accident that resulted in spilling of fuel in a long, dangerous trail along the LASU/Igando road and nearby drains.

“Upon the arrival of the LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that the trunk of an articulated tanker with unknown registration, conveying 33,000 litres of PMS, got detached when it was involved in a lone accident that made it separate from its “head” in what was termed “an avoidable accident” which was largely attributed to the truck driver’s impatience that eventually led to the tanker trunk blocking over 80% of the road while also, spilling its content.”

He said the spilt highly combustible content was quickly blanketed by the LRT to stop it from igniting at any point along the course of flow by neutralising the potency of the fuel while the agency’s heavy-duty equipment quickly commenced recovery operations that started with the recovery of the articulated tanker head first, followed by that of the trunk which was recovered and placed at a Layby, thereby reopening the road for free vehicular movement and activities.

He noted that the multiple approach strategy of the LRT to the near-fatal incidence, in which the RRS, LASG Fire Service, LNSC were responders neutralized the explosive potentials of the spilt oil as well as deter people from scooping it in an operation which recorded no casualties to residents, commuters, the LRT and other first responders when the spilt fuel was quickly blanketed.