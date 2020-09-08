By Merit Ibe

Staff of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency ( LASEPA) have benefited from the free medical eye screening exercise organised by the General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe in conjunction with Kingstripes Care Foundation, a Non- Governmental Organisation.

The two day event, which took place at the conference room of the agency and themed “Enabling Clearer Vision for a Cleaner Environment,” centred around the pressing need to ensure effective performance, boost agency morale and also raise awareness for environmental sustainability.

“Good health is a universally understood language, that cuts across individuality or educational level. The eyes are the windows by which we see and appreciate nature and the environment, therefore any delay in seeking medical intervention or unattended visual ailment, could lead to total blindness, hence the need to educate the staff on eye care.

“As a seasoned public health professional, i observed through my encounter with the staff, that as a result of failing vision, they often produced suboptimal results, which informed my major inspiration for the Free Eye care Program to further engage and inspire them for better performance for the betterment of the environment.”

According to her,the physical, social and mental health of the staff are key welfare points and since the environment plays vital role in determining the good health and wellbeing of the people, thus,the importance and mutual inclusiveness of these respective factors must complement for a positive outcome.

Disclosing that over 200 staff benefitted from free eye checks, consultations, distribution of reading glasses and medicals at no cost she added that the success of the inaugural edition has encouraged her to make it an annual event.

‘The beneficiaries commended the initiative and expressed their gratitude to the General Manager for embarking on such people-oriented program and further pledged not to relent on their oars in the discharge of their duties as this move would go along way in enhancing service delivery.