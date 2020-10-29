The Lagos State Government (LASG) has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, Nov. 2.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this in her office in Alausa, said the year had been fraught with many unprecedented developments.

She said that the happenings in the year regrettably led to the frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar.

” However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students and parents as paramount.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term,” she said.

Adefisayo, therefore, advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period.

She also urged the schools to continue to maintain safety and observe good hygiene at all times in terms of COVID-19.(NAN)