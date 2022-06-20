By Moses Akaigwe
Lagos state received the Best Transportation Infrastructure Award (South West) at the just concluded National Transport Technology Conference & Exhibition held at Eko Hotel & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The award was presented by the National Transport Commissioner’s Forum and was received on behalf of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.
Photo shows the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi {right}, presenting the plaque to Dr. Oladeinde.
