By Moses Akaigwe

Lagos state received the Best Transportation Infrastructure Award (South West) at the just concluded National Transport Technology Conference & Exhibition held at Eko Hotel & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award was presented by the National Transport Commissioner’s Forum and was received on behalf of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Photo shows the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi {right}, presenting the plaque to Dr. Oladeinde.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .