By Doris Obinna

Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the 2022 Integrated Measles Vaccination campaign for children aged nine to 59 months, between Friday, June 17, and Friday, June 24, 2022, and from Monday, June 27, to Monday, July 4, 2022, in all 57 local government and local council development areas of the state.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who made the announcement yesterday at a press briefing heralding the commencement of the measles vaccination exercise in the state, disclosed that no fewer than five million children are expected to be immunized during the 16-day campaign.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization, United Nations Children’d Fund and other development partners, will be conducting an integrated measles campaign across all 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state, in line with the National Measles Elimination Strategic Plan 2018-2028.”

Abayomi noted that the forthcoming measles vaccination campaign will be integrated with other primary healthcare services and routine immunization to improve efficiency and effectiveness, especially at the primary healthcare level, while also providing opportunity for parents and caregivers to access multiple services at the same time.

“The measles vaccine will be provided to children aged nine to 59 months with vitamin A supplements for children aged six to 59 months. Routine immunisation services will be available from birth up to 23 months, while COVID vaccination will also be available for adults who are 18 years and above, as part of our integrated vaccination campaign approach,” he said.

Abayomi explained that the campaign will be conducted for eight days each in two streams, consisting 10 LGAs and appurtenances LCDA per streams in order to maximize resources and ensure that the eligible population is reached during the campaign.

“The first stream will commence on the Friday 17th to Friday 24th of June, 2022, and the participating LGAs are Agege, Ajeromi, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Badagry, Ibeju, Kosofe, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Surulere.

“The second stream will start on Monday 27th of June to Monday 4th of July, 2022, and the remaining ten LGAs and its appurtenances LCDAs, Apapa, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikeja, Mushin, Oshodi-Isolo, Ojo and Somolu will be covered,” he said.

While appealing to parents and givers to ensure that all the target population of children in Lagos receive the measles vaccine and other routine immunisation services during the campaign, the Commissioner noted that the responsibility to vaccinate all eligible children against measles is not that that of the parents and caregivers alone but on everybody including religious, community and political leaders in order to ensure that children are protected against childhood preventable diseases.

“I want to assure the good people of Lagos State that immunisation is SAFE and EFFECTIVE, and I, therefore, call on all Lagosians to take advantage of this mass campaign that will be commencing on June 17 2022,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa explained that a total of 1,800 vaccination teams will be available per stream across the LGAs and LCDAs to implement the measles vaccination campaign and other routine immunization services.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .