By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Government on Friday commended the Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa-led House of Assembly for passing the bill, establishing Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

The state government assured that with the law establishing the proposed two universities in place, every other logistics, including finances, equipment, and instructional materials, capacity building among others to ensure a smooth take off would be supported.

In a statement personally signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab commended the House for backing the Sanwo -Olu administration’s vision for quality education and technology with appropriate legislations.

Wahab revealed that, Lagos Assembly lawmakers had during their plenary session on Monday, November 15, 2021 adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions) on Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bill 2021.

Following the recommendations, the special adviser explained that the Deputy Speaker, Hon.Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who presided over the plenary in November, thereafter adopted the recommendations of the committee as the resolutions of the House.

He added that the passing of LASUED bill by the House on Thursday has put a stamp on the establishment of two additional state universities, that is, Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology by the Sanwo – Olu administration.

Wahab noted that the two bills coming at the time when the Joint Admission Matriculatiom Board (JAMB) candidates were jostling for universities admissions was a further demonstration of the state government’s commitment to giving students of Lagos State origin unrestricted access to university education, while promoting the growth of science and technology education in the State.

The special adviser recalled that Governor Sanwo -Olu had recently while delivering a public lecture at the Lagos State University (LASU) promised that there would be no going back on the proposed two universities as according to the governor, ” the two new universities in addition to the existing Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, are to expand access to university education particularly for the people of the state, who are qualified and desire quality university education.”

Wahab while urging people of the state to support the take off of the two universities the way they did during the public hearing, stated that the location of the headquarters of either of the universities should not be a barrier since all citizens who are of Lagos State origin would have equal opportunity in terms of admissions and job placement.

Wahab while commending the Speaker of the State House of Assembly , Rt. Hon. Obasa and his members for their commitment to the growth of education in the state, noted that their experiences and legislative competencies had helped to fast-tracked the process for the establishment of the universities than expected.

‘’ This is giving democracy dividends to our people, our people have expressed need for two additional universities to give our youths more access to varsity education and the House has done the needful by holding public hearing on it, which truly reflected the wishes of the people. History is made again as the two Bills for the proposed state universities have been passed and sent to Mr Governor for his assent, we cannot thank enough, the Hon. Mudashiru Obasa led House of Assembly for always be on the side of the masses with quality legislations. Definitely, history will be kind on you and your tenure as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and various contributions you have made to the success of a new Lagos of our dream,’’

Wahab enthused.

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) and Lagos State University of Science and Technology Bills, 2021 when assented by the governor and passed into law would increase the State- owned Universities to three, which is expected to give students of Lagos State origin more access to varsity education.